MUMBAI — Abhimanyu Singh has received praise for his role as one of the principal antagonists in Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi.” Singh’s character has made a mark.
The actor talks about how his character is not a typical baddie in the film despite being a part of a larger-than-life Rohit Shetty cop universe. “It is an opportunity given by Mr. Rohit Shetty to play the antagonist in his film, and I shall be indebted to him always.”
“Everything on the set was so larger-than-life. My character is not a typical baddie, he has his own ideology, does things for his people, and is very real with an emotional undercurrent! I am happy to receive so much love for my role. Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh come together in the climax to avenge and that is the moment for me, I am so honored to be part of the project and this one will always remain close to my heart.”
He adds, “I am so glad that the film could release this Diwali and theaters are already going full and this is just an apt film for the audience to bounce back and get back to normal cinema!”
