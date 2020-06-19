MUMBAI — Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has alleged that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's charitable initiative Being Human is just a "show off.” The "Dabangg" director also alleged that money laundering is being done in the name of the charity.
Abhinav Kashyap made these allegations in a Facebook post on June 19 evening where he also requested the government to investigate the matter while assuring complete assistance from his end.
“The charity of Being Human is just a show off. During the shooting of 'Dabangg', five cycles were distributed in front of my eyes. The next day it would be out on the newspapers that Salman Khan has distributed 500 cycles among the poor. This was an attempt to change Salman Khan's image as a goon, to influence the media and judge in his criminal court cases)," Kashyap posted.
He further wrote: “Being Human sells a Rs 500 jeans for Rs 5000. I don't know in what other ways money laundering is happening in the name of charity. Innocent common people are fooled into paying money. They don't intend to give anything to anyone, they just want to take. The government should investigate Being Human too. I will completely assist the government from my end)."
Earlier this week, Abhinav Kashyap had taken to Facebook to accuse Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.