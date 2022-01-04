Tis the season for weddings in Bollywood. News of Preity Zinta’s nuptials in Los Angeles surfaced early in March. On the night of March 2, designer Manish Malhotra broke the news of Urmila Matondkar’s wedding in a Tweet when he shared a picture of his dear friend draped in his elegant creation for her wedding day.
Matondkar, 42, tied the knot with model-businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir, 10 years her junior, in a quiet ceremony. This petite, fresh-looking Maharashtrian girl looks at least 10 years younger, making it tough to tell that she’s actually a decade older than her new husband.
Here are six more May-December couples in Bollywood:
1. Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia Rampal
The two were a rage on the runway in the 90’s. Hunky actor Arjun Rampal is two years younger than former-Miss India Jesia Rampal. Despite recent rumors of a breakup, the couple has been going strong for 18 years. They have two beautiful daughters.
2. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Considered one of the most lovey-dovey couples in the film industry, news of their engagement created quite a buzz mainly due to their age difference (three years). Happily married today, the junior Abhishek Bachchan dotes on his wife and is often heard saying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only the most beautiful woman in the world but also the most fun person to be around.
3. Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan
One started his career as a child artist, and the other comes from a family of actors. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu met on the sets of a movie and became good friends. The friendship between this couple bloomed into love, and the five-year age difference didn’t deter them from living together. Baby-faced Khan, the older one in the combination, made a stunning and blushing bride when the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level in January 2015.
4. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani
Not all older wife, younger husband duos live happily ever after though. The poster child of May-December couples, Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani, who is six years older, announced that they are parting ways after being together for over 16 years. The news did come as a shock to many, as the two made quite a handsome and stellar couple.
5. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh
Even before Saif Ali Khan made it big in the film industry, he married actress Amrita Singh, 12 years his senior, who back in the day was a successful Bollywood leading lady. Then Khan’s career took off, and his marriage collapsed. The two still share custody of their two teenage children.
6. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan is often spotted at events and parties with his wife, Kiran Rao, who is eight years younger than Khan. Many probably still remember that he married Reena Dutta when he was in his early 20s. The couple shared a beautiful relationship for about 15 years. They divorced on mutual consent, and it’s rumored that his current wife is responsible for their separation.
There are many examples of May-December couples around us. In a relationship, mutual love and respect is all that matters, and, as they say, age is just a number.
