MUMBAI— Abhishek Bachchan has been signed in a leading role for the second season of Prime Video’s Indian original series “Breathe,” Amazon announced Dec. 14. It will be the first regular series role for the 42-year-old actor, who had a cameo appearance in Eros Now’s “Side Hero” some months ago.
Amit Sadh will reprise his role police officer Kabir Sawant in the series, while writer-director of all eight episodes of season one, Mayank Sharma, will direct this series, with Vikram Tuli, who worked on the first season, Bhavani Iyer and Arshad Syed as co-writers.
“I am very excited to be a part of ‘Breathe.’ As an artiste, I have always liked to challenge myself through portraying unique characters and by being a part of genre-breaking stories,” Bachchan noted in a prepared media statement. “Content streaming and original digital series are the way of the future, and I could not resist being a part of this new wave. I had seen season one of ‘Breathe,’ and when Mayank shared where the story progresses to in season two, I knew I had to do this! I look forward to this new dimension in my career.”
Bachchan was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap-directed “Manmarziyan,” (whose uncensored version will be seen on the Web) and (for daughter Aaradhya, he said) has voiced the character of Bagheera in the Hindi dub of Netflix’s “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.”
On his social media, he said, “Thrilled to announce my digital debut with the second season of the @PrimeVideoIN original @breatheamazon created & produced by @abundantiaent & @ivikramix and directed by @mayankvsharma. Looking forward to a fascinating ride @TheAmitSadh Let’s do this! #Breathe2.”
“Breathe” season 2 is being produced by Abundantia Entertainment. Said Prime Video’s India content chief Vijay Subramaniam, “Abhishek Bachchan has effortlessly portrayed diverse and complex roles and will be a great addition to the show. Our customers can expect another exciting face-off between the two leads as season two brings back the thrill and edge-of-the-seat drama.”
