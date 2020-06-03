MUMBAI — Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback pic on Instagram of his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on their 47th wedding anniversary Jun, 3, stating “Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you.”
The stars married as soon as “Zanjeer” became a hit and Amitabh’s career began to zoom. Their first release together after their marriage was “Abhimaan,” later in the same year, after which they went on to star in five more films, four of which did well—“Chupke Chupke,” “Mili,” “Sholay” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” and their only flop was “Silsila.” Before “Zanjeer,” they had worked on two flops, “Ek Nazar” and “Bansi Birju,” when they were also seeing each other.
(0) comments
