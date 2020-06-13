MUMBAI — Abhishek Bachchan has gone back in time on his Instagram to 2002, a year he terms significant in his 20-year career, as it had many firsts for him. The significant one, for him the top “first,” was getting to be part of a film with his mother Jaya Bachchan. The film was the Bengali “Desh,” directed by Raja Sen.
“I was in Kolkata for a function when she called me and asked me to visit her,” recalled the actor, who took off with “Hum Tum” (a cameo) and “Dhoom” in 2004. “She was shooting near Siliguri in West Bengal. I ended up doing a small cameo as her on-screen son. The other high would be being directed by one of my acting teachers, my guru Anupam (Kher) uncle, in “Om Jai Jagdish,” his debut as a director. He helped me immensely in “opening up as an actor” and shedding my “awkwardness.” He is one of the best teachers I’ve ever had!”
