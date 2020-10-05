MUMBAI — "We work to the best of our abilities," Abhishek Bachchan responds to a troll with great charm and impact.
Bachchan has always been active on social media. He likes to connect with his fans, get to know about them and share a few of his memories with them too. Recently, when a provocative individual asked him how he got movies after "Drona," the actor gave a charm-laden but very befitting reply.
He wrote back, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."
Wit and candor surely go hand-in-hand for the actor, and all we can add is "Touche."
