MUMBAI—Celebrating 50 glorious years (Feb. 15) of his father Amitabh Bachchan in Indian cinema, Abhishek Bachchan has shared a heartfelt note for his “ICON” a.k.a. ‘dearest Pa’ on Instagram.
It says, “bachchan ICON! To me, he's so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol..... HERO!
50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I’m sure it was on the first day.
Dearest Pa, today we celebrate you, your talent, your passion, your brilliance and your immense influence.
Can't wait to see what you have in store for the next 50 years.
The coolest thing he taught me today....
As I went, in the morning to wish him for completing 50 years of being an actor and to tell him that I was leaving for work – I asked him where he was all ready to go to? He said..... To work!”
Five decades of excellence, towering performances, multiple awards, honors and distinctions, laced 19 years ago with Indian cinema’s biggest comeback ever, Amitabh Bachchan has been actor, producer and singer.
Milestones:
1969 – Bhuvan Shome (voiceover)
1969 – Saat Hindustani (Debut / First award, the National)
1971 – Anand (First hit)
1972 – Bombay To Goa (First hit as hero)
1973 – Bandhe Hath (First dual role)
1973 – Zanjeer (Breakthrough)
1973 – Abhimaan (First home production)
1975 – Sholay (Biggest hit)
1977 – Amar Akbar Anthony (Took over as Numero Uno star)
1979 – Mr. Natwarlal (First film as singer)
1983 – Mahaan (First triple role)
1996 – Tere Mere Sapne (First film of ABCL)
2000 – Mohabbatein (Comeback)
2000 – Kaun Banega Crorepati (Flagship TV show for Star Plus)
2000 – First Indian to feature in Madame Tussaud’s
2001 – Aks (First film of AB Corp)
2009 – Paa (Home production in which he played Abhishek Bachchan’s son)
2015 – Padma Vibhushan award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.