MUMBAI — Ever since “The Big Bull” released, the character of Hemant Shah played by Abhishek Bachchan in the film, based on a stock market scam that shook India in the early ‘90s, has impressed people enough. So much so that Bachchan was invited to speak in virtual guest lectures by several business management schools across the country!
At the session arranged by the Young Indians organization at the S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) and the Indian School of Business, the actor impressed with his punctuality and his nature.
Talking about trends in investments, the actor revealed that he himself is a keen stock market investor. Although he enjoys doing it, the actor is also cautious about it. Bachchan also shared his views on Cryptocurrency, and said, “The idea itself is quite exciting for any forward-thinking person, and I am intrigued by it.”
The actor did not forget to express his love for Alu Bhujia to Haldiram (the leading makers of ready-made edible products) to its young director Avin Agarwal, who was one of the panelists. He also spoke at length about the growth of sports and the business of cinema and his experiences made the sessions insightful and informative.
