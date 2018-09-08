MUMBAI— Much before he made his debut, Abhishek Bachchan, trained as an assistant director on the sets of his father Amitabh Bachchan’s home productions like “Mrityudaata” and “Major Saab.” Two decades later, the star stepped into the shoes of an AD (assistant director), just for a day, this time for Anurag Kashyap's “Manmarziyaan.”
Recalling the incident, Kashyap said, “We shot scenes with Abhishek at the busy Ahuja Lassi Centre in Amritsar. It was a crowded street, and I had told him that we would shoot him wearing a turban, with hidden cameras and sound equipment. Abhishek agreed, and he loved the experience. By the end of the schedule, he had begun to ride on scooters and bikes around the city and was game for such shoots.”
He went on, “He was in such a great mood that one day, that when he didn’t have a scene to shoot he decided to assist me. He controlled an entire ‘dhaba’ (roadside restaurant) full of people for the shot. Since people knew it was him, they tried to get close and take pictures. He even promised to take pictures with all of them once the shot was canned. He took charge of the entire scene so well that I think he was a good AD to have on the set.”
