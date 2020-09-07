MUMBAI – Actor Abhishek Bachchan has urged everyone to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, and take all the health precautions.
The actor, who has recovered from the disease, took to Twitter to make the plea.
"Everyone, please be safe. Take care. Wear a mask and keep social distance. Please," Bachchan tweeted.
Abhishek and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, had tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 and were admitted to the hospital. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalized after testing positive but discharged after a few days.
While Big B was discharged on Aug. 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative.
In an interview to IANS after recovering from the virus, the actor opened up about his desire to resume work.
"I plan to get back to work. I still have to complete 'The Big Bull' and 'Bob Biswas'. We plan to do so as soon as possible and permissible," Abhishek Bachchan told IANS.
Asked what his message is for those either suffering from Covid-19 or are panicky about it, the actor said: "I am no one to say, neither am I qualified to give medical advice. Personally, all I can say is, keep a positive mindset and be disciplined."
