MUMBAI — Abundantia Entertainment, the producer of entertaining and films like “Toilet - Ek Prem Katha,” “Airlift” and others and original series like “Breathe,” has acquired the rights of journalist Pavan C. Lall’s book “Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi,” which will be adapted into a multi-season series for streaming. Scripting is presently underway and a set of creative talent is being attached to the project.
The book depicts the story of high-profile tycoon Nirav Modi, one of the biggest diamond merchants in India, and is based on personal encounters, interviews and meticulous research by the author. Lall will also serve as a consultant writer for the series adaptation. The book narrates detailed and fascinating aspects of Nirav Modi’s rise to power and his subsequent fall, unraveling the persona of the man behind one of the biggest financial scandals in India.
Lall said, “It is an extremely exciting opportunity, and I am thrilled to be a part of this book-to-screen adaptation journey. Capturing the sensibility of a book in a cinematic way is not a simple task, but I have full faith in Abundantia Entertainment and believe that they will do complete justice to this endeavor and give it the appropriate visual mounting. The book is my effort to bring to the audience the tale of a larger-than-life entrepreneur—his spectacular rise and equally dramatic fall, which brought an entire industry to its knees.”
Abundantia was founded in 2013 by Vikram Malhotra (formerly, COO – Viacom18 Motion Pictures) and is India’s premier content company focused on developing and producing progressive, insight-based and uniquely Indian stories for a global audience.
The company has an exciting slate of films in the pipeline, top-lined by “Chhorii,” the remake of the Marathi horror film, “Lapachhapi,” headlined by Nushrratt Bharrucha and directed by Vishal Furia, Abhishek Sharma’s action-adventure, “Ram Setu” starring Akshay Kumar, Suresh Triveni’s intense drama “Jalsa” starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah and a murder-mystery by Anu Menon, as well as films by talented filmmakers like Hardik Mehta and Aarif Sheikh, among others.
Exciting content in development as streaming originals includes, an Amazon Original, “The End” starring Akshay Kumar, an all-women-led ensemble “Hush Hush” for Amazon Prime Video, a serialized drama based on the book, “Men Who Killed Gandhi,”, a multi-season crime drama, based on the bestselling Rita Ferreira books and the remake of the Israeli hit YA series, “The Missing.”
To focus on high-growth and high-potential segments and genres, Abundantia Entertainment has launched two genre verticals – “Psych” for horror and paranormal and “Filters” for the Young Adult segment and is actively developing content under these.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.