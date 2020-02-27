MUMBAI — Joy Personal Care partnered with 65th Filmfare Awards to empower acid-attack survivors. Pragya Prasun Singh, an acid-attack survivor, presented the Best Debut Actress to Ananya Pandey at the recent awards ceremony.
The collaboration was aimed to create awareness about their initiative #JustHireOne, which urges companies to hire at least one acid-attack survivor in their workforce. This initiative was a part of their larger campaign #SkinOfCourage, which was curated for the launch of Joy Sensitive, a special range of products crafted for the hypersensitive skin of acid-attack survivors.
Singh, the face of #JustHireOne, urged to extend the support by joining hands with the novel initiative. As a part of the integration, Sunil Agarwal, chairman, RSH Global, along with Poulomi Roy, CMO, RSH Global (which is the owner of Joy), and Singh presented the best debut actress to Ananya Pandey.
Roy said: “This is the first purpose-led marketing endeavor by RSH Global and we couldn’t think of a better platform than the Filmfare awards to talk about the initiative in front of the popular opinion leaders of the country.”
“The company’s endeavor has always been to deliver quality products at an affordable price and this has been the genesis behind the launch of our new skincare range. During the R&D of the product, we realized that employment is a serious concern for them and hence, we started off a nationwide employment drive with an aim to support their livelihood by associating with Pragya Singh and her NGO Atijeevan Foundation.”
Singh added, “Acid-attack victims often receive sympathies, but seldom has a brand made the effort to empower them. I am happy to be associated with such a great initiative.”
For Pandey, this was another emotional high after a great year in which she was admired for her work in two films, neither of which smashed the box office. Her debut film “Student of the Year 2” was a dud, while her next, “Pati Patni Aur Woh” did average business. Her biggest success was her #BePositive initiative on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.