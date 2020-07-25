MUMBAI — Discover the limits of extraordinary love in “Khuda Haafiz,” a film starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. After weeks of anticipation, Disney+ Hotstar dropped the much-awaited trailer of the romantic action thriller inspired by real life-events July 24.
The film has been directed and written by Faruk Kabir and is shot in the picturesque locales of Uzbekistan and the by-lanes of Lucknow. “Khuda Haafiz” is the story of a young, recently wedded couple from India, Sameer (Jammwal) and Nargis (Oberoi), who decide to work overseas. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing in a foreign land, and Sameer, a helpless common man, tries everything in his power to bring his wife back.
Jammwal, globally known for his prowess in action, will be seen in a new romantic avatar. He said, “This is a very special movie to me as my character Sameer is someone I have not attempted before. The movie is a perfect amalgamation of romance, action and thrills. I’m glad that the movie will launch on a platform like Disney+ Hotstar VIP where people from across the country will be able to enjoy it upon release.”
Kabir shares, “From the time I wrote “Khuda Haafiz” to directing it, it has and will always be at heart a love story. And that’s what makes it an emotionally charged and intense thriller too.”
Producer Abhishek Pathak from Panorama Studios International added, “I am confident that the film will be well received by the audience and I am looking forward to their reaction. Faruk’s vision, the realistic action and the terrific performances by the entire cast will keep the audiences hooked till the very end.”
Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Pandit co-star in the film with music by Mithoon. The film releases Aug. 14.
