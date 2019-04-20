MUMBAI—Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, who is playing the role of former cricket legend Balwinder Singh Sandhu, is getting trained by the man himself for his role in Kabir Khan’s “’83.” To ace the bowling style of Sandhu, Virk is being given suitable lessons.
Virk shared a picture on his social media handle, wherein he is seen taking lessons from the former fast bowler. Virk wrote, “Spinning times are coming up!! Real training with my Reel avatar Balwinder Singh Sandhu sir from the Dharamshala boot camp. #Relive83 @AmmyVirk #BalwinderSinghSandhu @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @MadhuMantena @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @83thefilm.” (Er… we think Virk got a shade confused as Sandhu is not his reel avatar, he is!)
Ranveer Singh and the whole squad are getting trained under the legends themselves. A few days ago, Singh shared a picture with Kapil Dev, who is training him as he plays his role.
“’83,” on the historic World Cup win by India, will be Singh’s first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will be shot on real locations and will be going on floors early next year. Touted as the “biggest sports film of the country,” it is slated to be released Apr. 10, 2020.
