MUMBAI — Pee Safe, a hygiene and wellness brand, has signed on actor, influencer and entrepreneur Jacqueline Fernandez as the brand ambassador for their Raho Safe range of products. The actor will represent the extensive high on quality but also affordable Raho Safe range.
Fernandez is an aspiration for every millennial and the modern-day woman and has over 42 million followers on Instagram alone. Pee Safe aims to leverage her popularity across various segments. The range includes an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, surface disinfectant, surface protectants, face masks, face shield and other hygiene products.
Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe, said, “We are delighted to have Jacqueline on board as our brand ambassador. She brings a lot of youthful energy and is a huge influence on the millennial generation. With her on board, we will be able to connect with every segment of the population, be it in the metros or the Tier 2 and 3 cities. The personal hygiene market is expected to reach $15 billion by 2023 in India, more so after the pandemic.”
“We launched the Raho Safe range just before the Coronavirus outbreak with an aim to improve access to better hygiene and wellness products that are also affordable. With Jacqueline, we also aim to strengthen our messaging around the importance of feminine hygiene.”
Fernandez added, “At the outset, I wish to commend Raho Safe for their efforts towards ensuring hygiene and wellness for everyone. I resonate with the brand’s ideology of access to good hygiene and sanitation being a universal right and I am thrilled to come on board as their brand ambassador. All the products under the Raho Safe range are more important than ever in today’s scenario.”
“And the best part is that they are also affordable. I truly believe that staying hygienic is not an option or a habit, but a way of life. I hope that we can together change people’s mindset and help educate the masses on the importance of hygiene both during and after the pandemic.”
Pee Safe has been advocating the cause of personal hygiene since 2013. Pee Safe and Raho Safe products are currently also available online at www.peesafe.com and across leading e- commerce platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa and Flipkart.
