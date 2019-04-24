MUMBAI—Actor Arjun Rampal on Apr. 23 announced he is expecting a child with his lady love Gabriella Demetriades.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Rampal wrote: "Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby."
Along with it, the "Roy" actor uploaded a photograph of himself with Gabriella in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump.
Gabriella is a South African model and actress. She has also acted in Bollywood film "Sonali Cable."
Arjun Rampal was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They both share two daughters Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.
