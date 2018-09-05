MUMBAI — Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 95, was admitted to a hospital here Sept. 5 due to a chest infection, but he is recuperating, said a family friend.
Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of Kumar, gave a health update on the ailing actor via Twitter.
"Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He is recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers," Farooqui tweeted.
Kumar, one of India's most iconic actors, has appeared in classics such as "Kohinoor," "Mughal-e-Azam," "Shakti," "Naya Daur" and "Ram Aur Shyam."
He was last seen on the silver screen in 1998 in "Qila." He is married to actress Saira Banu.
