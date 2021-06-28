MUMBAI — In another surprise wedding after that of Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar and of Evelyn Sharma, actor-director Anand Tiwari announced his wedding to actress Angira Dhar with a sweet message.
“On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you️.”
Dhar opted for a traditional red saree while Tiwari wore a sherwani on the big day. The couple has now posted photographs on Tiwari’s Twitter page and Dhar’s Instagram.
Tiwari is best known as one of the main characters in the 2013 film, “Go Goa Gone,” and as the director of the highly acclaimed and popular series, “Bandish Bandits,” last year. A stage, film, TV and Web series actor and a writer-director of series and films as well, Tiwari is also known for the sitcom, “Sumit Sambhal Lega” among others.
Dhar met him on the sets of “Bang Baaja Baaraat,” a Web series by Yash Raj Films in which Tiwari acted, and which he also wrote and directed, and later acted in his directorial venture, “Love Per Square Foot.” She was last seen in “Commando 3” and is doing the Ajay Devgn directorial “MayDay.” She has also been a Channel [V] anchor.
