MUMBAI—Versatile actor Jim Sarbh, who has been a delight to watch in diverse roles in the movies “Neerja,” “Padmaavat” and “Sanju,” is soon going to make his debut on television with Discovery Channel’s new series “Planet Healers.”
Sarbh will host the thought-provoking, first-of-its-kind series featuring eight start-ups who are working tirelessly to find innovative solutions to environmental hazards that we face today. He will give the audience a deep dive into how these start-ups are focusing on complex and extremely important issues like unplanned urbanization, electronic waste management, air pollution, fuel recycling et al. He will also be playing an integral role in educating viewers about the current environmental concerns and will give a reality check on how these hazards are impacting our planet.
“I don’t believe in separation between mankind and nature,” said Sarbh. “Mankind is nature. It is only natural that nature would find a way to heal itself, through mankind. I am excited by this Discovery’s new series ‘Planet Healers’ and the startups on it. Hope more people stretch their imaginations in the direction of conservation and preservation of our large, wonderful home.”
