MUMBAI – Sikandar Kher, who was most recently seen in 'Aarya 2' and 'Tadap', is all set to star in a film titled 'Dukaan' based on the concept of surrogacy.
The film will be helmed by the debutant director-duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, who have written films like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-leela' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.
The actor has started prepping for his role as his character requires a certain degree of research and sketching of the backstory before the film goes on the floors.
Talking about the project, Sikandar said, "'Dukaan' is a very special film. It's been a project Siddharth and Garima have worked on for a very long time and I'm happy to see them making it now."
Commenting on the film's subject of surrogacy, the actor said, "It revolves around an important pertinent topic and I'm really glad they wanted me to be part of it. It's a role I have never played before and I'm excited to be doing this part."
