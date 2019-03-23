MUMBAI— Since the Pulwama attack, Sooraj Pancholi has been wanting to do something for the soldiers of our country. The actor, who plays a jawaan in “Satellite Shankar,” feels that soldiers sacrifice a lot for us. He is reminded of the time, six months ago, when he was shooting a few kilometers away from an army base in Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh. The film’s makers had created a fake army base to shoot the film without disturbing the armed forces. The location was 19 hours away from Chandigarh and is one of the last posts on the Indo-China border touching Himachal Pradesh.
Recalling the shoot, the actor told a Mumbai tabloid, “I can’t imagine what the families of soldiers go through because they don’t get to see them for months. They don’t even hear them too often on a phone line. I feel numb when I think of the Pulwama attack, where we lost so many jawaans who must have been away from their homes and families for so long. I remember the time when we were in Chitkul for our film’s first schedule. We had built our camp at a distance from the real one. When the soldiers saw us shooting, they welcomed us into the real camp. They gave us lunch and some snacks and chatted with us. There was so much we learned by just hearing their life stories, some of which we even added to the script.”
Pancholi added, “That experience just changed my approach to life. Those jawaans there in Chitkul hadn’t seen their folks in months, and they have to travel 10 kilometers to get a phone line. It’s a tough life. We must respect their sacrifices. I represent them and their thoughts in this film, so as a mark of respect, I want to screen ‘Satellite Shankar’ for them.”
Starring Sooraj Pancholi and Megha Akash, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Written by Vishal Vijay Kumar and directed by Irfan Kamal, the T-Series and Cine1 Studios production released July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.