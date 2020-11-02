KOLKATA — Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition has deteriorated since Nov. 1 evening and the octogenarian thespian underwent angiography and a third dialysis on Nov. 2, hospital sources said.
Chatterjee was given a blood transfusion after his haemoglobin count went down. He has been in the ICU for 27 days now. Sources said that the angiography was performed upon him to understand to actual place of the internal haemorrhage.
The condition of the veteran actor is a matter of concern for the medical team at Kolkata's Belle Vue Clinic owing to his comorbidities and advanced age. The key problem for the 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee was Covid-19 encephalopathy, hospital sources said.
Chatterjee had tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 5 and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning.
He was shooting for a documentary titled 'Abhijan' directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The actor last attended shooting at the Bharatlaxmi Studio on Oct. 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed for October 7.
