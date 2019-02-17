MUMBAI— Actor Ssumier S. Pasricha, who is known for his comedy gigs as the infamous “Pammi Aunty,” is set to experiment in a new avatar. The actor and anchor is making his way to the big screen with the Akshaye Khanna film “Sab Kushal Mangal.”
This film shot in Bihar and Ranchi will see Pasricha in a completely different avatar. The makers wanted to cast someone who is known for his acting chops.
Said the actor, “As an actor, I have dabbled with comedy in the digital space, a daily on television, as well as theater, but I’m excited now to be setting foot in films with a negative role. The role, the medium, and the entire project are exciting, and I’m looking forward to being the bad guy!”
The film also stars Ravi Kissen's daughter Riva Kissen and Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.