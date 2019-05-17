MUMBAI—“The Little Godfather” starring Suraj Berry and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty is finally about to release.
Actor Sudesh Berry’s son, Suraj Berry, was supposed to make his debut in 2011 with a film titled “The Little Godfather.” However, despite being completely shot, the film was stalled due to differences between producers Kapoor and Shetty. The fallout compelled Suraj to move on and try his luck in other films.
Finally, the makers have decided to release this film at the end of this year 2019. This year, one more celebrity kid is about to debut after Karan Kapadia, Ananya Panday and some others to come. Berry said, “Because I was not in the country for a few years, it’s important to show my face everywhere. I’ll have to carry my father’s name (actor Sudesh Berry) as a tag with me, but this is ultimately my own journey and my own struggle. Also, it is sad when your career got stuck because of some messy things around you.”
About the kind of films he is interested in, Berry picks horror, suspense, and action as his favorite genres. “I recently saw ‘The Nun’ and liked it. I’d love to do something like ‘Stree.’”
A fitness freak and now learning Parkour and free running, the youngster is into theater as well.
