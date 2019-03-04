MUMBAI— Vicky Kaushal has started 2019 with a bang. His last film “URI: The Surgical Strike” created wonders at the box-office. The actor is now set to play freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar”s next. Udham Singh assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant-Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jalianwala Bagh massacre.
Talking about casting Kaushal, Sircar said, “If you look at Vicky’s track record, he is taking brave steps and making some really fabulous choices. I wanted an actor who is ready to give his heart and soul to the film. Plus, he is a Punjabi boy, and my film is a story of a Punjabi man. So, in many ways, he turned to be the obvious choice.”
Kaushal, who has had the “Piku” director in his wish-list since his acting career kicked off, said, “It’s a surreal feeling because it’s like a dream come true that I am finally getting to work with Shoojit-sir. I have always been a big admirer of how Shoojit-sir looks at his stories. The way he is looking at my character is extraordinary as well as beautiful. Plus, it’s also a big honor for me that, finally, I am going to be directed by him. Honestly, that’s something that will take time to sink in.”
The film goes on floors next month and will release next year. Sircar has had a record of alternate good and below-par films, and after “October,” we can hope for something decidedly worth our while this time!
