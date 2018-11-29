MUMBAI—The exceptionally talented Vikrant Massey has had a whirlwind year. With his performances being applauded with each release, he has only managed to climb higher. In the process, he has somehow dislocated his shoulder many times!
“I have had this problem for nearly two years now. I haven’t been able to give it the attention that is required. I shot Alt Balaji’s ‘Broken But Beautiful’ throughout with a dislocated shoulder. There were some difficult days because of it, but I can say I sustained throughout my injury. Well, it also perfectly fit with the title ‘Broken But Beautiful!’”
Speaking about the limitations he faced due to it, he said, “One of the most important sequences in the series was where I was supposed to be driving. It turned out to be really tough as I was having a horrible day because of my shoulder. I couldn’t turn the car in the required direction, although we did manage to get the right shot. That scene turned out to be complicated than I had comprehended. Nevertheless, I was carrying a portable ultrasound machine everywhere I went, just for precautionary measures. Regardless, I will mostly have a surgery in the coming months.”
Massey has also been a part of “Mirzapur” and now the new series “Broken But Beautiful” has streamed from Nov. 27.
