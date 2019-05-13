MUMBAI—Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on May 13 slammed Kamal Haasan over his "first terrorist was Hindu" remark, saying the actor-politician should not divide the country.
While campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's candidate for the May 19 Assembly by-election in Aravakuruchi in Karur district on Sunday, Haasan said: "The first terrorist of an independent India was a Hindu - Nathuram Godse."
It was Godse who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on Jan. 30, 1948, in New Delhi.
Referring to Gandhi's killing, Haasan added: "I am here to question that killing."
Haasan's comment did not go down well with a section of netizens, including several politicians.
Vivek Oberoi, who is a vocal supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was also not impressed.
In a Twitter post to the senior actor, Vivek wrote: "Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artiste. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu'? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?
"Please sir, from a much smaller artiste to a great one, let's not divide this country, we are one. Jai Hind."
