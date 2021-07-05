MUMBAI – The Enforcement Directorate has asked Bollywood actor Yami Gautam to record her statement with the agency July 7 in connection with an alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case, officials said.
An ED official related to the probe told IANS: "The agency has summoned Gautam to appear before it on July 7 to record her statement."
He said that she was summoned as it was found that she had received Rs. 1.5 crore in her bank account from foreign countries.
This is the second summon to the actor by the ED.
Gautam tied the knot with "Uri" director Aditya Dhar last month.
