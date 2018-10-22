MUMBAI – Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Oct. 21 announced that they are set to tie the knot on Nov. 14-15.
They shared a note on their Twitter accounts. It read: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on November 14 and 15."
"We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness – Deepika and Ranveer."
A month after speculations, this is the first time the Bollywood stars are openly talking about their wedding.
Ranveer, 33, and Deepika, 32, have shared screen space in films – "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela,” "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat.”
Celebrities like Karan Johar, Nimrat Kaur, Milap Zaveri and Divya Dutta quickly congratulated the star couple.
They congratulated them on social media. Here's what they wrote:
Karan Johar: Badhai Ho.
Sonam Kapoor: Congratulations! And tons of love both of you.
Nimrat Kaur: Thrilled to bits for the unbelievably lovely Deepika Padukone and insanely amazing Ranveer! Wishing one of my absolute all time favorite on screen couples a blockbuster of a life ahead with nothing but love and more love.
Tiger Shroff: Congratulations.
Kriti Sanon: Woohoo! Congratulations to you both!
Alia Bhatt: Congratulations Tutu. What fun!
Badshah: Bhai ki Shaadi.
Kabir Khan: Bahot Bahot Mubarak Deepika and Ranveer.
Abhishek Bachchan: Many congratulations!
Milap Zaveri: Congrats buddy! What lovely news! Wish Deepika and you all the happiness in the world!
Divya Dutta: Heartiest congrats Deepika and Ranveer for a joyous journey together. Lots of love.
