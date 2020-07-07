MUMBAI — After sending 20,000-plus kits to over 50 hospitals across the country, Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Vir Das, Richa Chadha and others concluded their initiative inspired by Manish Mundra. The personal protective equipment drive was spearheaded by Atul Kasbekar and was done in partnership with Tring India to protect frontline workers.
In a video, Balan, Sinha, Fazal and Mirza with cricketer Harbhajan Singh and commentator Harsha Bhogle sent a powerful ‘Thank You’ message to the doctors who are on the frontline. From KEM Hospital and Cama in Mumbai, the initiative has reached other locations like Hyderabad, Ratnagiri, Lucknow, Pune, Indore, Punjab and Delhi. The video is also dedicated to the other officials on the frontline, heralding them as the real heroes.
Kasbekar says, “While all of us are safe at home, it’s important that we celebrate frontline workers today and value them for the incredible and strenuous work they are putting in for over 100 days now. Our entire perception of heroism has altered in these times. When we started off the initiative, it was the need of the hour.”
“While the Government officials are doing their best, it is also the duty of the citizens to step up in whatever ways they can. A bunch of us came together and Manish (Mundra) has been a big help through the process guiding us to those in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.