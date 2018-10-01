NEW DELHI—Veteran actress-activist Shabana Azmi, who runs NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, says women must be educated and have financial freedom.
"Education and financial freedom are very important for women. It is necessary that parents and the life partner should respect a woman and take participation with her in every work. For women empowerment, it is also important that women come out from home and feel this world," Shabana Azmi said at 'Asmita-Woman' here on Sept. 30.
It was a program hosted by the Foundation for Management Research and Training (FMRT) to recognize the power of women and also to bring together some women who have made the change happen in society just by thinking different and being independent.
Mijwan is Shabana Azmi's native village, and the NGO aims at promoting employment, self-reliance and sustainable development.
"It is one of the examples of women empowerment. This village was famous for child marriage. I initiated (my NGO), and now this practice has been stopped there," the actress said.
At 'Asmita-Woman,' Azmi was the chief guest along with dance exponent Shovana Narayan.
Narayan said the mantra to empowerment lies in being honest towards your thoughts and actions.
