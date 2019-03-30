Adah Sharma makes her digital debut in a Zee5 film. The App that has recently premiered “Simmba” and “Uri” is releasing “Moh” on Apr. 4. Touted to be an emotional film, directors Kevin and Kabir said, “Moh” is a sweet, simple story.
The highlight of the film will be Adah’s performance. She has recited a three-minute monologue at the end in a single take. Whoever has seen the film couldn't control their tears. It's a family film for all ages.”
Quite a change from the plethora of “unclean” rubbish on the web, as Salman Khan put it recently.
