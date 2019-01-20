MUMBAI—Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be walking the ramp at a fashion show here to raise funds for charity initiatives.
She will be walking at the event for free to raise funds.
The event is happening in collaboration with an NGO called Saharchari Foundation. The funds will be raised, and the proceeds will be used for supporting charities, and non-profit organizations focused on empowering women, read a statement.
"It's a great honor to associate with Sahachari Foundation and walk for their noble fundraiser initiative that work towards women welfare and empowerment," Hydari said.
"Their selfless work is truly commendable, and I'm glad that the proceeds will go to charities for a worthwhile cause."
The women at Sahachari foundation are organizing the fundraiser to celebrate 10 years with a special showcasing by House of Kotwara. It will be held on Jan. 21.
