MUMBAI — In these unprecedented times, there are many who are unable to muster two square meals a day. A large number of people globally are struggling to get even the basic necessities to survive.
Delnaaz Irani, who stays in the western suburbs of Mumbai, has started an initiative, ‘Together We Can,’ in which she is arranging refreshments for the building watchmen and the courier guys who come to deliver stuff in the building. She gives them energizer sachets and bottled water as well. In this summer heat when the courier guys are not allowed to come inside the building premises, Irani’s gesture has been appreciated.
Delnaaz also recently started an initiative in supporting local shops, as she believes that in this lockdown, they are the ones who have been the best help for the neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.