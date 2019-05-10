MUMBAI—United Nations on May 10 appointed Indian actress-producer Dia Mirza as an advocate of Sustainable Development Goals alongside internationally popular individuals like actor Forest Whitaker, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.
Dia Mirza has always been vocal about her concern and duty towards the environment and has created immense awareness and inspired others to take up an eco-friendly lifestyle.
Appointed as UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment in 2017, Mirza has taken her role seriously, campaigning and spreading the word wherever she can.
"I am deeply honored and consider it a privilege to be appointed the UN Secretary General's Advocate of Sustainable Development Goals. I will strive to convey the importance of achieving sustainable development through all mediums and platforms I have access to," she said in a statement.
"While every single sustainable development goal is critical, none of the rest will be achievable if we collectively do not recognize the interconnectedness between people and environment.
"Our health and well-being are connected to the environment, and when we harm the environment, we actually harm ourselves."
As an advocate for the environment, her efforts will be focused on environmental protection, human and child rights.
"This opportunity will enable me to build partnerships and work alongside great global influencers, and I truly hope to be a part of much-needed change," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.