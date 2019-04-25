MUMBAI—National award-winning actress Divya Dutta recently met kids from an NGO and was happy to associate with them to spread the message of teaching (the difference between) good touch bad touch to kids. The NGO works for the welfare of underprivileged kids, and Dutta tweeted a picture with the kids talking about it.
“Yes I pledge to teach the kids ... good touch bad touch,” she said. With the social situation being what it is, such a message is imperative and comes not a day too soon. For the offenders in this aspect may start from members of the family themselves to relatives, neighbors, friends and everyone else in the social environment, including in schools.
