MUMBAI—Actor-filmmaker Aleena Khan, gearing up for the release of “Code Blue,” hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accept her invitation for the film’s screening.
“Code Blue” talks about the sensitive issue of Triple Talaq in the Muslim community. Khan believes that the government and the Prime Minister have been making great efforts to ban the practice in India and thinks that he should watch the film.
She said, “I have sent an invite to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the special screening.”Code Blue” is a term for a medical Emergency – if a person is dying, code blue is activated. But here, our lead, the woman is not dying because of a physical illness. She is dying because of psychological illness, societal norms, and pressure. In a judgmental society like ours, she is suffering even though it is not her fault. She is a victim of the religious malpractice of Triple Talaq.”
Khan said that the film is based on a true story. “This has happened to someone very close to me. And I chose to write about it and present it, is because I have witnessed it and if I don’t say anything about it, who will?”
“Code Blue” is scheduled for a World Premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and features Alok Nath, Rishi Bhutani, Sushmita Mukerji and Aleena Khan in lead roles. Produced in association with Rahat Kazmi Films, the film releases Mar. 8, International Women’s Day.
