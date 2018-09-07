MUMBAI— Gul Panag, who made headlines last year after having kept her pregnancy under wraps, is not just playing mom in real life to her now-six month-old son Nihal but will also be playing reel mom in Naman Nitin Mukesh’s untitled thriller drama. The film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma in pivotal roles.
Last week, the news of Panag playing a sports coach in Karan Johar’s “Student Of The Year 2” made its way to the Internet and now we have learned that the actress has bagged this film as well.
Said Panag, “This is the first time ever that I’m dabbling in the grey spectrum. I was always apprehensive also about playing a part that required me to look much older than what I really am, but the script just drew me in.”
Mukesh added, “We wanted to cast someone who does not have a pre-conceived perception in the minds of the audience and the trade and someone who hasn’t attempted playing a negative character previously. We wanted to bring forth the unpredictable layering with her character. And Gul can effortlessly pull off the multiple shades of grey.”
NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce the thriller drama, which is being written by Neil Nitin Mukesh and features an ensemble casting. The mahurat shot will be inaugurated at Mukesh’s 25th Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and after that, the film will be shot in Alibaug and Lonavla over a span of three months.
