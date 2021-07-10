MUMBAI — Actress Mithila Palkar took to social media July 9 and shared pictures from a recent photo shoot.
The actress posted the pictures on her Instagram page. She looked stunning in a beige outfit comprising of a ruffled skirt, spaghetti top, and a dupatta, with makeup completing the look.
Mithila, 28, is popularly known for her role in the web series "Little Things" and films like "Karwaan" and "Chopsticks.”
She was last seen in Renuka Shahane's OTT-released film "Tribhanga" co-starring Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.