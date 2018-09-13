MUMBAI— Tabrez Noorani’s “Love Sonia” is a film that took closely 13 years from conception to release. While the theme of the film may be hard-hitting, to keep the environment light on sets, Mrunal Thakur, who played the central character of Sonia, would be often seen playing pranks on the cast and crew.
One such incident was when Thakur played a prank on Sai Tamhankar’s spot-boy. “Shooting in the scorching locales of Grant Road, Mrunal kept a water-spray handy always. This time, instead of cooling her face, she aimed for the spot-boy. She pretended to sneeze on his face when actually it was just the water spray doing its wonders. Thakur also targeted every member on set and got away with it each time!” revealed a source.
Despite the unbearable heat and a dark and disturbing theme, Thakur kept her lively cool and made things better for her team. And it is nice to know that she was spontaneous and not a method actor who was in the blues throughout as per her character in the movie!
The film has a strong ensemble cast starring Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Anupam Kher, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass with Freida Pinto and introducing Mrunal Thakur and Riya Sisodia.
Love Sonia is the shocking story of a young Indian village girl played by Mrunal whose life is tumultuously and irrevocably changed when she gets entrapped in the global sex trade while trying to save the one person she is closest to, her sister.
Directed by Tabrez Noorani, Love Sonia is produced by Tamasha Talkies, David Womark, and Tabrez Noorani. Presented by Samraaj Talkies in association with India Take One Productions, Cinemantra Entertainment, Media Dynasty Consulting Group, and Prime Focus Group, the film is slated to release on Sept. 14.
