MUMBAI—Actress Neha Dhupia, who has been trolled for her weight, says fat shaming does not bother her even a bit.
She does want the trolling to stop not just for celebrities but for everyone.
Several Bollywood personalities like Sonam K Ahuja and Nimrat Kaur came out in support of Neha and lauded her for spreading such an "important message."
On Feb. 2, the former beauty queen and reality TV judge Neha Dhupia tweeted a photograph of a magazine cover, with a photograph of herself and a caption reading: "Neha Dhupia shocking weight gain post pregnancy."
To which, the "Tumhari Sulu" actress responded: "I don't owe anyone an explanation because fat shaming like this doesn't bother me one bit.
"But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fat shaming needs to stop for everyone not just celebrities. As a new mom I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter."
Dhupia, who is married to actor Angad Bedi, said that she works out every day.
"Sometimes twice a day because for me... fitness is a priority and not 'fitting into' society's standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments," the 38-year-old added.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised everyone with their hush-hush marriage in May last year. They confirmed her pregnancy in August.
Sonam Kapoor also posted: "You are beautiful no matter what anyone says."
Actress Nimrat Kaur said she put out "such an important message. More power to you".
Sophie Choudry said: "Proud of you Neha! It's an important, positive message for all the women reading this... And an even more important message for those vapid, pathetic journalists who amaze me with the low levels they continually stoop to."
To this, actress Rakulpreet added: "It's high time people start respecting and value women for who they are than how they should apparently look."
Nikhil Chinapa was appalled by the headline and the story.
