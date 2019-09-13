MUMBAI— “I want Nushrat only, and someone else, only if she turns it down!” These words, sent by a human messenger to Nushrat Bharucha by writer-director Raaj Shandilyaa, clinched her acceptance of “Dreamgirl” even if a man was playing that title-role. “When they told me who the ‘Dreamgirl’ was, I never asked, ‘Why not me?’ I said, ‘Ohhhh! That’s interesting! Tell me more!”
I met this feisty spirit for the first time, and she wonders wild-eyed why we never met in her almost 15 years-old career that began with the lead role in the 2006 “Jai Santoshi Maa.” “It’s just one of these things!” I smiled, and she smiled back.
We were sitting in the convention room of the Raheja Classique Club, and Bharucha soon let on by her actions and lines, AND admitted on record, that “I am totally mad!” The room had a couple of chandeliers, and when her director entered and approached her, she guffawed and told him, “Ha! Shandilyaa underneath a chandelier! Sorry Raaj, but your kind of humor inspires me to think of such things!”
About signing the film, she said, “I was sitting in the Balaji (Telefilms) office. Raaj was narrating the script, and I was laughing for the full hour, and at the end, the aroma and the smoke from the evening aarti that Balaji conducts every day wafted towards me. Apart from the fact that I loved the script, Raaj creates a world and can convince us – for example, that we are sitting in a 5-star hotel in Italy now! – that you are sold. But the aarti seemed to be the real signal as I am quite a spiritual person.”
Bharucha has made her name in three successful films – two in the “Pyaar Ka PunchNama” franchise and last year’s super-hit “Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety.” All of them have been negative leads, and Bharucha applauds her director for thinking of her for a positive role. “It was not a long role but a good one. I don’t come from a space where film mere pe honi chahiye (should only be about me). There is a mudda (issue or core) in every story, like a headline, and we all do what a film is supposed to say and communicate. And what the mudda is does not matter if the audience likes it.”
Echoing her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, she went on, “For me, it’s always the script first.” Deviating, however, from Khurrana’s views, she added, “After the script, I look at the director, because all other things in the movie are setups – packages that they believe will resonate with the audience. But at the shoot, it is the director who will say ‘Action’ and ‘Cut’ and decide on the edit, the music and so on. So you have to know you are in the right hands. Like, what if I sign a big-star film and the director messes it up?”
She went on, “I am a vibe person, and how a director talks and narrates is how I understand its vision. It’s a leap of faith in the end, just like when I had started out, my first directors had a leap of faith in me.”
Coming back to her negative image, does she intend to fight in now? “I did so many films as a positive heroine, like ‘Akaash Vani,’ in which I was a frightened girl fighting my father, men and society. But the film flopped. It’s director, Luv Ranjan, had made the first ‘Pyaar Ka PunchNama’ earlier and so decided to make a sequel. That too worked. Then he had thought of making a positive-about-women film again, but decided on ‘…Sweety’ instead.”
Bharucha, however, maintained that she was not a “vamp” or typical villain in the franchise. “The boys in the ‘Pyaar…’ franchise knew the girls were, respectively, money-minded, a liar and manipulative. But they still wanted to love them!” she pointed out. “In any case, three girls do not portray a demographic of our gender! And how have you forgotten that the same Luv Ranjan produced ‘De De Pyaar De,’ in which both the girls were positive?”
Bharucha thus concluded that she if had thought only of her image, she would not have even come this far. When I said she is standing out among the newcomers, she smiled broadly and said, “I am glad I am standing out. I am ready for not one but many Sweetys along with the Mahis (her character’s name in “Dreamgirl”). I do not want to leave good films, just thinking of my image. I want to be a part, however small, of good films.”
This includes song cameos, one of which she does in the forthcoming “Marjaavaan.” “It will always be ‘Yes! Yes!’ to songs!” she chirped. “In a song, you have to act, at the same dance to the beat and show your dancing skills and adaa (style). I am more than happy, as it is another way of expressing myself.”
How does she react to being a member of the 100-crore club with “…Sweety?” “A 100-crore business simply and only means that so many people watched a film and it was accepted, that’s all!” she replied. “If that happens, the industry will have to cast you.”
By the same token, she loves her co-star Khurrana’s choice of films. “His body of films is so interesting, and his baby-steps are an inspiration for any new actor. It’s a vindication that you must do what you inherently believe in doing. It will take time, but you will reach there,” she said.
Asked about her current equation with four-film co-actor Kartik Aaryan, she said, “We started out and made it almost together, and did four films. A wise soul said that success does not change you but truly reveals what you are. Everything else is a practical change. Though we hardly meet now as our films are different, whenever we do catch up, Kartik is the same mazaakiyan (fun-loving), mastikhor (prankster) and charming guy he always has been! We are both busy now, but separately.”
How was her pre-success phase? “Rather than sign just anything, I had sat at home for two years, for one of which I went through severe depression, wondering how this could happen to me! I did not go out or even watch films! Everyone was very helpful, though.”
Her four-time director Luv Ranjan has also gone through the #MeToo experience lately, due to which Deepika Padukone recently quit his film. What does she have to say about him? “Look, I know Luv as a person far better than anyone else who has not worked with him! I have written a two to three-page open letter on him, and on my thoughts, choice, stand and experience. It expresses so many truths and my emotions. It is important to express such things,” she declared.
And there are speculations that she will be doing a film each with Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. “This industry runs on speculations!” she quipped. “At the moment, I am doing Nikhil Bhat’s ‘Hurdang’ and Ajay-sir’s PRODUCTION ‘Turram Khan.’”
But there is no smoke without fire, we persisted. “But here it is the question that is like the chicken and the egg – what came first, the smoke or the fire?” she grinned wittily.
