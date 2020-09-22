PANAJI — Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey filed an FIR Sept. 22 against her husband Sam Ahmed at South Goa's Canacona police station.
In the FIR filed under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code, the actress has alleged that the accused had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a "personal dispute.”
The duo were married on Sept. 10 this year and both are on a visit to Goa on a holiday.
