MUMBAI— Radhika Apte, along with “AndhaDhun” co-star Ayushmann Khurana, recently graced the cover of “Brides Today”’s February issue in a never-seen-before look.
The actress got nostalgic and shared a childhood picture of her on social media, saying, “The last time I had such short hair was when I was wiser and loved dogs over human beings and was less cynical than now.” In the picture, Apte is donning short hair like the recently released magazine cover.
The actress took to her social media and shared another picture in which she is seen wearing sultry, bold Indian wear. Donning a Kanjeevaram saree with a brocade open jacket, Apte is giving goals to all Indie-wear lovers. One of the other captivating thing about her look is the stylish hairstyle.
The actress, who ruled 2018 with her remarkable performances across platforms, has begun shooting in Lucknow.
