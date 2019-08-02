MUMBAI—The glamorous Shilpa Shetty is set to sizzle on the silver screen with a pivotal role in Sabbir Khan’s much-awaited action entertainer “Nikamma.” starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.
The entire team is ecstatic to have her on sets, and while it is still too early to describe her role in detail, it is said that this is one of the most intriguing characters she has played in her career.
Said Shetty, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project, and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never done before. I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar! “
Director Khan added, “Shilpa is a much-loved name in every household, and she was very clear right at the onset that her comeback would have to be with a worthy role. It’s a dynamic part, and I am glad to be working with Shilpa and for bringing her back for the fans that miss her.”
“Nikamma” is jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films and is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020.
Shetty’s last featured roles were in “Life In A…Metro” and “Apne,” both in 2007. After that, she made cameos in “Om Shanti Om” the same year, “Dostana” (2008) and her home production “Dishkiyaaoon” in 2014 besides the Amazon game show “Hear Me. Love Me” last year.
Though Shetty’s film innings were long, she had relatively less films in her peak phase, though she managed to co-star with both Amitabh Bachchan (“Laal Baadshah”) and Abhishek Bachchan (“Phir Milenge”) romantically and also work with Shah Rukh Khan in her debut film “Baazigar,” Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Jackie Shroff , Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty.
