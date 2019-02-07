MUMBAI—The Goregaon Sports Club (GSC) marathon kicked off with fanfare, as Taapsee Pannu flagged off the run Feb. 3, an ‘awarathon’ for cancer awareness on ‘World Cancer Day.’ With over 3500 participants, it was one of the largest running events in the Western suburbs of Mumbai.
An enthusiastic Pannu said, “It’s my pleasure to be a member of GSC, and as a member, I feel very good supporting the Cancer Awareness Marathon.”
GSC is a prestigious club in Mumbai’s Goregaon-Malad area, spread across 11 acres with state-of-the-art infrastructure, managed by the GenNext team of established entrepreneurs under the mentorship of Mukul Agarwal. “It is our honor to have youth icon Taapsee supporting our cause as a citizen and also as a GSC member. Our club is renowned for promoting sports activities with great grandeur, and this ‘awarathon’ is our endeavor to support this cause. We have received an overwhelming response from participants!” said Nigam Patel, general secretary, GSC.
The marathon was led by lady chairman Rajshri Panchal. GSC donated a sum of Rs. 5 lakh to Tata Memorial Hospital. The club also facilitated 100 free cataract operations, in association with Rotary Club of North-West Mumbai (Malad).
