Amidst the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Letsallhelp.org, a social impact startup has been raising funds from donors and working to support daily wage and migrant workers rendered stranded at the onset of the lockdown so that minimal hardship is cause to them and their families.
Letsallhelp.org provides low-income workers and their families food, medical and hygiene related products.
Ever since the implementation of the lockdown, the team at Letsallhelp.org and its’ Chief Change Maker Tamannaah Bhatia have been successful in mobilizing over 50 tons of food and have catered to the needs of over 10,000 people across the slums, shelters and old age homes across Mumbai.
Premal Shah, Founder & Change Maker, Letsallhelp.org states, “I always believed in a simple thought - give more than what you get from the society. Looking at the difficulties being faced by the daily wage / migrant workers, we felt that it was our duty to help them and together we have gone all out to support them. We look forward to increase our reach to more cities in the days to come with support from our donors.”
Tamannaah Bhatia adds, “The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted million of lives in unimaginable ways. The nationwide lockdown and social distancing is perhaps the best way to combat the crisis till an effective medical solution is discovered.”
“However, it could take weeks or may be even months till normalcy is restored. While we are all worried about our livelihood, spare a thought for the thousands of the daily wage and migrant workers who have lost their means of livelihood and may not be able to sustain themselves and their families for such a prolonged period of time,” she said.
“The team at Letsallhelp.org and I have taken a pledge that no one sleeps hungry during the lockdown and urge everyone to unite as one human race and donate generously,” said Bhatia.
While the management is directly involved in the delivery of the products to the needy people, the organization has also teamed up with trusted NGOs to reach out to the maximum number of needy people.
Letsallhelp.org encourages the donor community to make their contribution with survival kits that take care of the food, medical and hygiene requirements of one person for one month.
