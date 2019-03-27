MUMBAI— After wrapping her big-ticket Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film, Vaani Kapoor is currently shooting “Shamshera,” in which she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor. In this larger-than-life, high-octane entertainer directed by Karan Malhotra, Kapoor is set to sizzle, as she plays the character of the most desirable and sought-after traveling performer from the heartland of India.
Kapoor is known to be a good dancer and, for this role, she is set to challenge her dancing skills and push her limits as an artiste. She needs to be extremely proficient in several classical dancing styles to be able to pull off the intricate choreography that is being set for her. Kapoor has been honing her dancing skills by learning Kathak for a few months now and has been putting in hours daily to perfect her dancing and body postures.
She said, “Since ‘Shamshera’ is set in a particular time, the dance sequences require me to have a very Indian, very classical body language, which is why I started taking Kathak classes to learn the nuances and the grace. Karan specifically wanted me to adapt to a more traditional Indian dance form and break from the western style to do justice to the choreography that is being set for me.”
Yash Raj Films larger-than-life entertainer features Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar with Sanjay Dutt as his nemesis.
