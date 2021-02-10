“Chuha Billi,” featuring Adah Sharma as a mentally ill woman, is set for release Feb. 12.
Director Prasad Kadam says: "Mental Health is a very serious and complex topic. We wanted to make sure we make a sensible film. We didn't want to romanticize or victimize people who are suffering.
“Chuha Billi” is a story which revolves around Adah's character Katrina, who is suffering from mental health issues. Talking about a mental health issue, there are various topics and teachings of which is taught through different sources: there are some people who can cope up with mental illness some cannot. Katrina’s character is layered and complex, and is Adah's best performance to date.
Along with Adah Sharma, also to be sharing the screen will be Anupriya Goenka. Anupriya who has also been known for her phenomenal work in like “Criminal Justice,” “War,” “Padmatvat,” and also “Tiger Zinda hai.”
Adah and Anupriya have done a fantastic job to be true to their characters," said Kadam.
This year has perhaps started off with some great kick and it is only going to get better specially considering that we’ll be all set and excited to welcome “Chuha Billi.”
